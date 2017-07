A new McDowell County Hospital is moving closer to completion and whose filed so far for future elections in the county, including a mayors race in both Marion and Old Fort. These topics were discussed by Reporter Mike Conley of the McDowell News during this 'More to the Story' that originally aired on July 19, 2017.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW, Paul Foster- Senior Producer/News and Public Service Coordinator/Morning Edition Regional Host