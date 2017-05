WNCW's 'More To The Story' from April 19th featured Economic Development Reporter for the Charlotte Observer, Ely Portillo. Ely provided an update on Charlotte's Intercontinental Hotel, Plaza Midwood's plans to double its size, Charlotte's biggest new office buildings still to come, and more.

Posted by Producer and Host of More to the Story, Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News and Public Service Coordinator, and Morning Edition Regional Host