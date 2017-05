This More To The Story from May 3rd was about the on-going and growing music scene in Asheville. A highlight of a recent story in the pages of the Asheville Citizen-Times by Emily Patrick and Hayley Benton brought up a study that determined Asheville and Buncombe County's music industry grew 52% from 2010-16. Check out on interview with Hayley at the link below. And hey, watch out for Asheville, Nashville!

Posted by the Host and Producer of More to the Story on WNCW, Paul Foster