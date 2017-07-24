More To The Story- Animal Shelter Concerns (WNC)

During this 'More to the Story', Joel Burgess of the Asheville Citizen-Times talked about his article "Shelters Closure Raises Concerns About the Impact to Animals and Taxpayers." This dealt with the non-profit group Brother Wolf and its Asheville Adoption Center. Brother Wolf is still going strong with new plans on expansion, but its center is a different story. Originally airing on WNCW, July12, 2017.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story, Paul Foster, who serves as Senior Producer, News and Public Service Coordinator, and Morning Edition Regional Host