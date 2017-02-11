MerleFest Radio Hour - Tift Merritt, Jorma Kaukonen & Leftover Salmon SUNDAY, February 12th 6pm

This week on MerleFest Radio Hour we'll feature music from three of the artists scheduled to perform at MerleFest 2017. We'll take a look at Jorma Kaukonen, known for his work with Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Rolling Stone ranked him #54 in its list for the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time. He'll be performing April 28th, 29th and 30th at MerleFest this year. Tift Merritt's music will also be featured on the show this week. She is a critically acclaimed sing-songwriter who has just released a new record titled Stitch of The World. She'll be performing Saturday, April 29th at the festival. We'll also hear some "Polyethnic Cajun Slamgrass" from Leftover Salmon. This unique Boulder, Colorado group will jam on Friday, April 28th at MerleFest 2017. Steve Johnson has an interview with Raleigh, North Carolina bluegrass band Chatham County Line. These pickers are known for being traditional and valuing our Old North State bluegrass heritage. We'll spin some tunes from CCL! This group is scheduled to play at the festival on Friday, April 28th. There's going to be a few surprises on Sunday - You won't want to miss all this and your dose of Doc and Merle as well.