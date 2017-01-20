Merlefest Radio Hour Featuring Sierra Hull Sunday, January 22nd

This week in music, moments and memories on MerleFest Radio Hour we'll feature tunes from David Holt, Sierra Hull and the Steep Canyon Rangers - All of these incredible musicians are scheduled to perform at Merlefest 2017! Steve Johnson interviews Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw of Hank and he also talks with Pattie and The Current. We'll hear some music from them as well. Plus, as always, we'll give you a healthy dose of Doc and Merle. It's Merlefest Radio Hour Sunday, January 22nd at 6pm with Host Joe Greene on WNCW 88.7 FM or stream it online at wncw.org.