Singer/songwriter/guitarist Matt Walsh seems to already know a little about "Life After Rock & Roll" (the name of his latest release) -- his duo The Low Counts had a prolific four years of "Blue Collar Rock & Roll" before his drummer and friend Austin Hicks died a year ago this month. With influences spanning blues, soul, country, and more, The High Point/Statesville musician has shows in our area that include Asheville this Thursday and Black Mountain on Saturday.