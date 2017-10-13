Related Program: 
WNCW's Music Mix with Martin Anderson

Martin Anderson Recently Talked with John Huey for Garden & Gun's Whole Hog Podcast

By WNCW Staff 35 minutes ago
    John Huey and Martin Anderson outside WNCW

On Air Host Martin Anderson recently spoke with John Huey for the Garden & Gun Magazine podcast about our music programming. Check it out if you want to learn more about how we select our music, or if you're looking for a way to explain us to friends!

BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN Live Saturday, October 14th at 11:30am

By Martin Anderson Oct 11, 2017
BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN

What an honor to have these two banjo greats return to WNCW. Join us as we welcome Bela and Abigail at the start of Goin' Across the Mountain, on their way to Shelby for a show Saturday evening at the Don Gibson Theatre. Béla's current Grammy count is 15 Grammys won, and 30 nominations. He has been nominated in more different musical categories than anyone in Grammy history.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Friday, October 13th just past 10am

By Martin Anderson Oct 10, 2017
HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger is one of the artists we at WNCW have enjoyed following the most these past few years, and his new release "Hallelujah Anyhow" does not disappoint! Martin Anderson had a brief talk with Taylor in Nashville during AmericanaFest recently, and we'll air the interview just past 10am this Friday. Hiss Golden Messenger plays in Asheville on Friday, October 20th.

CHARLIE PARR Live Friday the 13th at 1pm

By Martin Anderson Oct 10, 2017
CHARLIE PARR

This terrific guitarist covers issues of mental health and life's purpose on his latest release "Dog". His perspective is largely influenced by his time spent working with the homeless throughout his native Minnesota. Charlie will sing a few songs and chat with Scotty on Friday afternoon before playing The Mothlight in Asheville that night. He also plays Free Range Brewing in Charlotte on Saturday, and Barley's Taproom in Knoxville on Sunday.