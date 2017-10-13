Martin Anderson Recently Talked with John Huey for Garden & Gun's Whole Hog Podcast

What an honor to have these two banjo greats return to WNCW. Join us as we welcome Bela and Abigail at the start of Goin' Across the Mountain, on their way to Shelby for a show Saturday evening at the Don Gibson Theatre. Béla's current Grammy count is 15 Grammys won, and 30 nominations. He has been nominated in more different musical categories than anyone in Grammy history.