Mac Arnold On LOCAL COLOR, Monday - July 16th at 8pm

Renee Denton will be airing an interview with legendary blues man, Mac Arnold on Local Color Monday evening, July 16th, at 8pm to talk about a show benefiting his "I Can Do Anything Foundation" to support the preservation of music education in public schools. The event, Mac's Cornbread Festival, will be held Saturday, July 21st in Travelers Rest, SC at the Swamp Rabbit Brewery & Taproom - 12-10pm.

Arnold has worked alongside musicians such as Muddy Waters, James Brown, B.B. King and Otis Redding to name a few. He also helped to develop Soul Train with Don Cornelius and was honored with a Blues Music Award for his contribution to the 1967 performance of the Muddy Waters authorized bootleg, “Live from the Filmore West.” In 2014, Arnold was recognized by the University of South Carolina with an honorary Doctorate of Music.

Arnold and the band support the preservation of music education in public schools through the, "I Can Do Anything Foundation," an organization that was started following the release of a song by the same name, written by Mac Arnold and Max Hightower and performed by Plate full O' Blues.