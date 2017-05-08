Live Thursday, May 11th at 1pm: BILLY STRINGS

Singer/guitarist Billy Strings has an intensity and a fluidity in his picking that conjures up that of Tony Rice or other favorite bluegrass guitarists. But his influences extend beyond bluegrass, drawing passionate crowds with various interests wherever he plays. If you haven't discovered Billy or his great band yet, we can't wait to introduce them to you Thursday! They perform at the Lyrics For Literacy fundraiser in Greenville Thursday, and the Aiken Bluegrass Festival next weekend.