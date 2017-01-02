Mike Guggino of the Steep Canyon Rangers and Barrett Smith of the Shannon Whitworth Band have a deep passion for a music style other than that of their respective groups: traditional Italian songs. We'll bring you a live set from Isis Restaurant & Music Hall in West Asheville Thursday afternoon as they get set for their evening there. Isis' chef will be serving traditional Italian dishes to match the music -- sorry we can't share them with you over radio.
Live Thursday, January 5th at 4pm: MIKE GUGGINO & BARRETT SMITH
By Martin Anderson • 14 minutes ago