Live Thursday, January 12th at 4pm: ANDREW SCOTCHIE & THE RIVER RATS

One of many talented acts to grow out of Asheville's thriving music busking community, Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats have been growing their fan base these last five years with their hard-driving rock and blues. Tune in as they plug in, in Studio B, for the start of a full year of live music on WNCW. They're scheduled to perform at a birthday bash Saturday, January 14th, at Isis Restaurant & Music Hall in West Asheville. Photo by Scott Shrader.