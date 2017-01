Bluesy folk-rocker (and former WNCW host) Laura Blackley won first place in the NC Piedmont Blues Society's Blues Challenge last October. They travel to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge at the end of the month. She and her band (Ian Harrod, Josh Gibbs, Dorsey Parker, & Gabe Rohmann) return to Studio B before a few upcoming shows in Asheville and Spartanburg.