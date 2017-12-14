Keep WNCW Going Strong In 2018

By WNCW Staff 1 hour ago

This holiday season we hope you will consider supporting WNCW, your grassroots radio station.  Your first time contribution or additional gift will make the station strong for 2018. There are many ways to contribute:

  • Become a member!  Click here to donate to the station with a one-time gift of $40 or more.  In addition to the thank you gift of your choice, you will also gain access to WNCW’s archived episodes of programs including (but not limited to!) The Cosmic American Music Show, Country Gold, Dead Air, Goin’ Across the Mountain, Jazz & Beyond, and Local Color.
  • Become a Sustaining Patron Member.  Add WNCW to your monthly budget when you set up a sustaining membership. Your donation will automatically be deducted from the account of your choice each month.
  • Donate your used car, truck, motorcycle, RV or boat.  It’s a unique way to help support the programming you love, plus you’ll get a tax deduction.  Our Vehicle Donation Program is made easy by C.A.R.S., who will even pick up your vehicle at no cost to you!
  • Donate through your IRA Account.  The Charitable IRA Rollover provision allows Americans, aged 70 ½ or older, to donate to non-profit organizations through their IRA accounts without counting the distribution as taxable income. 
  • Company match.  Many companies will match the charitable donations made by their employees.  Double the impact of your gift to WNCW by finding out if your company has a matching gift policy.
  • Create a Legacy Gift.  A Legacy Gift to benefit WNCW builds a bridge from one generation of public radio listeners to the next.  During this giving season, please remember WNCW in your will, trust or general estate plan.  
Fred Found WNCW While Radio Surfing And Continues To Tune In Online

Public Radio that brings you... genres

Discovering WNCW on my radio dial was the best "find" I had made in years.

While traveling to Western North Carolina from New England on business, I was surfing the stations looking for something to listen to, other than my well worn and over listened to CD's. WNCW Spindale exploded out from my dashboard with the best in Saturday afternoon Bluegrass "favorites" and from that point the adventure began. This is going back to what must have been the beginning years, as I am only able to date it to some 20 plus years ago.