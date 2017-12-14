Keep WNCW Going Strong In 2018

Discovering WNCW on my radio dial was the best "find" I had made in years.

While traveling to Western North Carolina from New England on business, I was surfing the stations looking for something to listen to, other than my well worn and over listened to CD's. WNCW Spindale exploded out from my dashboard with the best in Saturday afternoon Bluegrass "favorites" and from that point the adventure began. This is going back to what must have been the beginning years, as I am only able to date it to some 20 plus years ago.