JASON DECRISTOFARO & OTHERS Live Thursday, February 16th at 3pm

Jason DeCristofaro, a faculty member of Warren Wilson College and A-B Tech among other things, has created the WNC Solidarity Concert Series, which will raise funds for various Western NC nonprofits at The Block Off Biltmore in Asheville. He's assembled a cool fusion of artists that he says will represent all the 30+ musicians involved with the series for this Thursday afternoon: Tim Doyle (guitar), Cameron Austin (bass), Bill Berg (drums), with Jason on vibraphone. The next event benefits the Center for Honey Bee Research, on Feb. 26th.