Jack Johnson Announces New Album ALL THE LIGHT ABOVE IT TOO Out September 8, Pre-order Now

(July 14, 2017) Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announces the release of his 7th studio album, All The Light Above It Too, available September 8 through Johnson’s own Brushfire Records label. The album’s first single, “My Mind Is For Sale” was released today, accompanied by a lyric video and is now available to purchase through all digital platforms, along with the full album pre-order here. Fans are also able to pre-order a limited number of exclusive album bundles, including a special blue and clear color swirl vinyl package, through www.jackjohnsonmusic.com/store.

“My Mind Is For Sale” Lyric Video

All The Light Above It Too was recorded over the past year at Johnson’s Hawaii based Mango Tree Studio. For the first time in years Johnson handled most of the instrumentation himself, echoing the four-track recordings that launched his career over 17 years ago.

“This album shares what has been on my mind during the past year or so,” says Johnson. “A year in which I sailed through the North Atlantic Gyre for a documentary about plastic pollution in the ocean. A year in which Trump was elected as the President of the United States. A year in which I camped, surfed, got stitches, explored, dreamed, shared time and endless conversations with my family and friends...all of which inspired these songs. I usually make sketches of the songs first then set up a time to actually record the album. This time around the original sketches became the final versions. I didn’t want to lose any of the spirit that a song has in its rawest form.” To finish out the record Johnson called upon producer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas), along with his longtime band mates to play on a few of the tracks.

Johnson and his band just embarked on the west coast leg of their summer tour and will play a second sold out show tonight at Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, along with additional sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl (July 16), two sold-out shows at the Santa Barbara Bowl (July 17-18), two sold-out shows at Berkley’s Greek Theatre (July 26-27) and more.

Johnson has also added southern fall tour dates kicking off September 27 through October 5. Jack Johnson will play PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte on Thursday September 28 and Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh on Friday September 29. Fans are encouraged to sign up for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale here before July 15 at Midnight, which will run on Monday, July 17. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, July 21 at 10 AM EDT at www.jackjohnsonmusic.com, www.livenation.com, the venue box offices, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000. For these eight new shows, every ticket order will come with one code that can be redeemed for a free physical copy of the new album.

NEWLY ADDED FALL TOUR DATES:

September 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

September 28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

September 29 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union at Music Park

September 30 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

October 4 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 5 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Fall shows with special guest Bahamas

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.