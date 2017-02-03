The Honeycutters and Lotus on Studio B Rewind - Friday, February 3rd - 6pm

We go from alt-country to electronica this week on Studio B Rewind. "We'll hear Asheville's Honeycutters in a set from 2015, when the band debuted songs from the album Me Oh My," said Host Kim Clark. "And, from just last week, a mind-blowing session with Lotus, who channeled vintage Talking Heads and Kraftwerk in Studio B in advance of their two-night stay at the Orange Peel." Studio B Rewind, Friday evenings at 6pm on WNCW 88.7 FM or online at wncw.org.