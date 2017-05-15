Guest DJ MARK O'CONNOR Live Tuesday, May 16th at 4pm

Our next musician coming in to take over our playlist for an hour is one of the most revered violinists today. Blending bluegrass/folk traditions with hot swing and classical compositions, Mark O'Connor is a true renaissance man of late 20th/early 21st Century music. He won a Grammy this year for his O'Connor Band release of 2016, and he performs a highly anticipated concert with the Charlotte Symphony on Friday at the Knight Theatre. Tune in to see what all he has selected for us Tuesday afternoon.