THE GIBSON BROTHERS Live Friday, February 24th at 2pm

By Martin Anderson 1 hour ago

New York brothers Eric and Leigh have those wonderful brotherly harmonies and shared intuition that really come out in bluegrass. Add to that Jesse Brock, Clayton Campbell, Mike Barber, & others who have teamed up with them, and you have one of the tightest bands in bluegrass today. They're back with a new release, and shows in Charlotte Thursday (Stage Door Theatre) and Asheville Friday (Isis Restaurant & Music Hall).