Friday Feature: Would Charlotte Support Another Major League Sportsteam?

Founder and CEO Rick Curti of the Charlotte Bats, a group hopeful to bringing Major League Baseball to the Queen City was a part of this Friday Feature on March 2, 2018. Would the Charlotte region and the Carolina's support another franchise, with the NFL and NBA already established. Could this market, the city, sponsors and others provide the financial support needed in a sport with a very long season? Conti shared his story and thoughts.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Regional Host of NPR's Morning Edition