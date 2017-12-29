Friday Feature- Women In Music (a tribute)

Musician Aubrey Eisenman of the band, The Clydes, is an event organizer for the upcoming "Women In Music: A Tribute to Iconic Female Artists, taking place at Isis Music Hall, Asheville, Saturday, January 6th. Eisenman joined WNCW during this Friday Feature Interview of the Week that first aired on December 22, 2017. Learn how this event came together and how Eisenman along with other regional artists Anya Hinkle (Tellico) and Amanda Anne Platt (The Honeycutters) are contributing.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature, Paul Foster - WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host