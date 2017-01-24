Friday Feature- Safe Home-Rape Crisis Coalition

WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week shared a conversation about the mission and hopes of Upstate South Carolina's 'Safe Homes and Rape Crisis Coalition'. Community Educator for the group Jamie Hughes shared their story and details about an upcoming fundraising event involving local and regional musicians called 1 Blue String Hub City. The segment aired January 20, 2016.

Posted by Host and Producer of the program- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News and Public Service Coordinator, and Morning Show Host