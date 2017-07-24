Friday Feature: Restoring The Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, it's on-going plans to renovate and restore was the topic during this 'Friday Feature Interview of the Week' from July 14, 2017. Guest on WNCW was John Cooper, who is one of the leaders of the project. Cooper is also known for starting the well known Mast General Store. Hear about the history and hopes for tomorrow of this theatre, located in Boone that was first established in 1938.

Posted by Host and Producer of the Friday Feature, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host