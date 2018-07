The magazine dedicated to all the good things that make up the great state of North Carolina, returned to the airwaves of WNCW. Our State Magazine, Editor in Chief- Elizabeth Hudson took part in this Friday Feature Interview of the Week to go over the mag edition called "Summer Mountain Getaway". The interview first aired July 6, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News and PSA Coordinator, and Morning Edition Regional Host