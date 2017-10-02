Friday Feature- The New Bare Dark Sky Observatory

This Friday Feature Interview of the Week looked to the stars, during a discussion about the all new Bare Dark Sky Observatory, a part of Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine and Burnsville of Western North Carolina. Special guest was Beth Morris, Marketing Director at the college. The observatory features what's called the SAM Scope, the biggest of its kind in the Southeast.

Posted by Friday Feature Host and Producer, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News and PSA Coordinator, and Regional Host of NPR's Morning Edition