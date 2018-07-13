Friday Feature- The N.C. Music Hall of Fame

Did you know that North Carolina had a music hall of fame? It makes perfect sense, since our state has such a rich and long standing tradition of various music genres and artists. Executive Director of the NC Music Hall of Fame, Veronica Cordle, tells the Friday Feature all about it. The original on-air broadcast took place June 29, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News and PSA Coordinator, and Morning Edition Regional Host