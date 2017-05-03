The Friday Feature- NC Lego Tournament (Robotics)

Organizers and Steering Committee Members for the LEGO League Robotics Tournament of the Carolina Isobots previewed the event taking place at Isothermal Community College in Spindale. This included the co-founders of Must-Innov8. It is an exciting opportunity for 4th - 8th graders which make up 36 teams from Rutherford and Polk county schools in N.C. and Spartanburg County District 2 schools in S.C. The program focusing on science and math is May 6th.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature of the Week, Paul Foster and its original air date was April 28, 2017.