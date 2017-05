If it's simple bike riding or more serious cycling, there's no better place for riding than our region of the Carolinas. This 'Friday Feature Interview of the Week' provides tips, advice and news on some organizations in the WNCW listening region. Guests speaking during National Bike Month are Joe Sanders of the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club and Ned Barrett of PAL (Partners for Active Living), Spartanburg.

Posted by Paul Foster, Host and Producer of The Friday Feature