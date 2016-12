This Friday Feature Interview of the Week on Dec. 9, 2016 focused on the Annual Warren Haynes Christmas Jam in Asheville. It was also a chance to recap what the Asheville Area Habitat Humanity is all about and some of their on-going projects. Many of those projects receive tremendous support each year thanks to funds from the Christmas Jam Concert. Habitat's Ariane was interviewed

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature, Paul Foster