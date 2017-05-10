Friday Feature: Conversation with the Authors of first Earl Scruggs Biography

This Friday Feature Interview of the Week from May 5, 2017 featured David Russell and Gordon Castelnero, the authors of "Earl Scruggs: Banjo Icon". The two men were in the region to take part in the official book launch for their project at the Earl Scruggs Center, located in Earl's home county, Cleveland County, NC. Hear about chapters in the book and how the book came together about the legendary Earl Scruggs.

Posted by the Host and Producer of 'More To The Story', Paul Foster - WNCW Senior Producer, News and Public Service Coordinator and Morning Edition Regional Host