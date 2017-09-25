Friday Feature- Book: The Last Castle (about The Biltmore House)

Each year, more than 1 million visitors flock to Biltmore Estate in Asheville, to tour its gorgeous gardens and cavernous halls. The house was built by George Vanderbilt between 1889-1895 and is the largest home ever to exist in America. George and his beloved bride, Edith, are a major part of the new book, "The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty In The Nation's Largest Home" by Denise Kiernan. Kiernan was interviewed by WNCW for this Friday Feature, presented Sept. 22, 2017.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster- WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host