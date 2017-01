While Washington, DC was having a Women's March on Saturday, January 21st, other parts of the nation were putting on their own. This included Asheville. WNCW's Mary Hughes not only spoke with organizers of the march, she took to the streets and spoke with participants for the reasons why this was an important cause to them. This feature was originally presented on air January 27, 2017.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster