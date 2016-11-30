Friday Feature- Adoption in North Carolina

November is National Adoption Month, which was a great time for WNCW's Friday Feature Interview of the Week to feature the Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Alex Kelly, Area Director of Business Development and Advocacy for the society in Western NC discussed child welfare statistics for the state and the process of adopting a child. The original air date for this interview was November 25, 2016.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week, Paul Foster, who serves as Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host for WNCW