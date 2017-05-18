Final Spindale Cycle on May 22 at 8:00pm: The Beatles "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band"

The Beatles "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" -- We wrap up our longtime tradition of Monday Spindale Cycles with what many consider the greatest rock album of all time. It was indeed the first rock LP to receive an Album of the Year Grammy, and is widely considered a first for concept albums, Art Rock, Progressive Rock, and the Album Era. June 1st marks the 50th anniversary of its release, and we’ll mark it as the kickoff to our 50th anniversary celebration of the Summer of Love, too (stay tuned for details on that!)