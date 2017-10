CALLING ALL NC & SC RESIDENTS - The Tryon International Equestrian Center is so thankful for your support that tickets for the FEI World Equestrian Games™ are ON SALE NOW just for you in advance of the public launch on October 16 at 10am EST! They are expecting a sold out event!

“Celebrate the Horse and Celebrate the Sport” next September: http://bit.ly/2y1I5SC

Click here for details on their Facebook page.