Eric Ellis On MerleFest Radio Hour: Sunday, February 5th - 6pm

Wilkesboro, North Carolina native Eric Ellis is one of the featured musicians for this Sunday's lineup on MerleFest Radio Hour. Ellis is known for being one of the best bluegrass banjo pickers born in the Old North State. Sunday Evening Music Host Joe Greene says he'll feature mandolin virtuoso Tony Williamson on this week's show - Williamson is also a native North Carolinian musician who was born and raised in the Piedmont. The multi-talented musician, songwriter, playwright and actor Ed Snodderly will make an appearance on MerleFest Radio Hour this week. He's from Tennessee and is one of the co-founders of the Down Home venue in Johnson City, TN. And, one more thing just to add to the goodness, Snodderly was one of the musicians in O, Brother, Where Art Thou? Yes. Steve Johnson sits down for an interview with some personalities at RTE Radio One in Dublin Ireland. He'll talk music and MerleFest and Greene will play music from one of his guests, Niall Toner, MerleFest Alumnus. Of course, you'll get your dose of Doc and Merle too this Sunday evening at 6:00 with Music Hosts Joe Green and Steve Johnson.