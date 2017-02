How often do you come across a brass band that brings in ska, funk, southern rock, alt-country, and of course composer John Williams? Hang around Asheville, and you might catch one pretty often. After a trip up to Virginia this week, the 10-or-so band members descend upon Charlotte and Asheville to wrap up the month. The Force is strong with this one....

Learn more about the band at empirestrikesbrass.com .