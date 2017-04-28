Down the Road BRMT | Episode 2: MerleFest Celebrates America’s Finest “Traditional Plus” Music

Going Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina | Episode 2: MerleFest Celebrates America’s Finest “Traditional Plus” Music

Every April in the North Carolina mountains and foothills, we look forward to MerleFest, an annual gathering of many of the best roots musicians in America. Begun in memory of Doc Watson’s late son Merle, who performed with his father for many years, the festival grew from a one-man show on the back of a flatbed truck to a gathering of 80,000 music lovers on the campus of Wilkesboro Community College.



The "Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina" podcast highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. Hosted by Laura Boosinger and produced by Kim Clark of WNCW-FM, the podcast is a joint effort of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, WNCW-FM, and the American roots music journal No Depression.