Tonight, for our listening pleasure, Dig! host Kim Clark shares a couple of early live BBCÂ performances by the Beatles and she breaks out some super early recordings made at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio circa 1969. We'll hear songs by the Animals, the Remains, the Seeds, the Third Bardo, Janis Ian, the Mike Stuart Span, Sam Dees, and much more. Tune to WNCW 88.7 FM for Dig! tonight at 8pm.

