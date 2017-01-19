Dig! Thursday, January 19th - 8 'til 9pm

We'll hear an early Rolling Stones cut plus a track by Mick Jagger's idol Don Covay featuring a young Jimi Hendrix on guitar. Host Kim Clark will also spotlight music from late '60s Beach Boys, the John Cale mix of a Stooges classic, plus the Kinks, Sandy Denny & the Strawbs, the Hobbits, Simon & Garfunkel, Shadows of Knight, the Chicago girl group the DuShons, a generous helping of garage band 45s and more! It's all on Dig! tonight beginning at 8pm.