Dig! Thursday, January 19th - 8 'til 9pm

By Vicki Dameron 28 minutes ago

We'll hear an early Rolling Stones cut plus a track by Mick Jagger's idol Don Covay featuring a young Jimi Hendrix on guitar. Host Kim Clark will also spotlight music from late '60s Beach Boys, the John Cale mix of a Stooges classic, plus the Kinks, Sandy Denny & the Strawbs, the Hobbits, Simon & Garfunkel, Shadows of Knight, the Chicago girl group the DuShons, a generous helping of garage band 45s and more! It's all on Dig! tonight beginning at 8pm. 

Related Content

"Dig!" Recognized in PRX's Zeitfunk Awards

By Stephanie Webb Feb 17, 2016

Every year PRX, Public Radio Exchange, gives a Grammy-style award in a number of categories. WNCW's Kim Clark, host of "Dig!", is honored to have won second place in the "Most Licensed Debut" category, and is #1 in licensing among new full-length shows at PRX.