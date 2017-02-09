Dig! Thursday, February 9th - Sir Mack Rice, Strawberry Alarm Clock & The Who

Thursday, February 9th Dig! Host Kim Clark pulls out California 45s by Blackburn and Snow, the Ariel, the Leaves, the Other Side, and Superfine Dandelion. She'll also feature fabulous Brit rock by the Who, Brian Auger, Fire and Grapefruit. Add the Gentrys, Sir Mack Rice, Strawberry Alarm Clock and nine more great records to the mix, and you'll see why our Dig! host believes the 1960s was the decade that had the best music EVER... It's all on Dig! tonight at 8 o'clock on WNCW 88.7 FM or online at wncw.org.