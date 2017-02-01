Dig! Thursday, February 2nd - The Byrds and Badfinger

On Thursday, Kim Clark digs down deep to bring Dig! fans lots of super music from the 60's. "We'll listen to blue-eyed soul from Terry Reid, Chris Clark, and Johnny Daye, " says Kim Clark." Our Dig! host will also break out garage band 45s by the Distant Cousins, the Hysterics, Bit 'A Sweet and the Glory Rhodes plus the Byrds, Badfinger, the Left Banke, the Grateful Dead, Tony Joe White and more. It's going to be another sensational night listening to Dig! The groovy sounds begin at 8pm on WNCW 88.7 FM or online at wncw.org