Dig! Tasty Garage Band 45 Records On The Menu: THURSDAY, January 5th at 8 PM

We'll hear garage band 45s from Somebody's Children, His Majesty's Coachmen, the Gants, and the Bluebeards. We'll also check out some beautiful moments with Francoise Hardy and the Mamas & the Papas, cool soul by the Flirtations and Jerry Williams, a 1966 single by Junior Wells, plus the Doors, the Troggs, the Hollies, the Count Five, and many more. Join Host Kim Clark as she takes us on yet another fantastic musical journey back in time. The grooviness starts at 8 PM!