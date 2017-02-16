Dig! The Sonics and Sly & The Family Stone Thursday, Feb. 16th at 8pm

We're in for a rockin' show this week. "We'll feature the proto-punk of the Sonics, edgy 45s by the US Male, the Missing Lynx and the Acoustics," said Clark. "We'll also play album cuts by Nazz, the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band and the Moody Blues." Our Dig! host will round out the show with soulful sides by Rodger Collins, Sly & the Family Stone and Ruby Johnson. Keep your dial set to WNCW 88.7 FM on Thursday nights - the fun begins at 8pm. You'll always get your kicks listening to the cool music Kim Clark digs up from the 1960's groove yard.