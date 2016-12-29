Dig! An End Of Year Special: THURSDAY, December 29th at 8pm

Join Dig! Host Kim Clark as she countdowns the top 20 American garage band singles from the fertile years of 1965-1967. None of the records broke nationally, most were on regional labels, and the bands never released a full album. But if any of these records could have had better distribution, and the stars had aligned, they would have been hits. The hour will sound like the soundtrack to an alternate, slightly cooler universe! Dig! airs every Thursday evening from 8 until 9 pm.