Dig! Bobbie Gentry & Crazy-Cool, Obscure 45 rpm Records - Thursday, Feb. 23, 8pm

Kim Clark gettin' groovy again Thursday, Feb. 23 on Dig! Our WNCW music host will not only share vintage tunes with us, she'll also fill us in on fabulous background info related to artists featured on this week's show. "You wouldn't know it by the enduring impact of her music, but Bobbie Gentry only got into the Top 40 three times in the 1960s," said Clark. "Ode to Billie Joe" was a smash hit in '67. She also had another great story song and it was her second-biggest hit in late '69." Kim will play that one on tonight's edition of Dig! - plus records by the Chocolate Watch Band, Moby Grape, Them, a smattering of cool 45 rpm obscurities, and much more. Dig! 8pm Thursday, Feb. 23rd on WNCW 88.7 FM