Our favorite Mt. Holly lawyer-turned-musician has a new release that is seriously one of his best -- and we've been following him since at least 1999. On Run Skeleton Run he has a lot of help from Bob Crawford and Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers, and producer Don Dixon, in addition to his fellow regular bandmates. History and literature feature prominently through his great songs, and he'll perform live in Studio B in advance of shows in Charlotte on May 28th and June 8th, among others.

Visit David Childers' website.