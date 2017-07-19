Related Program: 
Daniel Coston To Visit WNCW During Saturday Night House Party (7/22)

Home Of The Blues: A History Of The Double Door Inn by Daniel Coston

Daniel Coston will visit with Mike Dew during this week's Saturday Night House Party.  He will talk about his new book on the Double Door.

Coston’s new book, Home Of The Blues: A History Of The Double Door Inn, will be available this month from Fort Canoga Press. This third and final edition of the book features the complete story of the legendary Charlotte music venue, with numerous new interviews, new photos, and more information about the Double Door than ever before. Coston originally co-wrote the book with the late Debby Wallace, and re-wrote and revised this new edition.

Tune into 88.7FM on Saturday, July 22 at 7:00pm or listen live online.

