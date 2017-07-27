Related Program: 
Crooked Pine Live on This Old Porch 7/30/17 at 4:00pm

  • Crooked Pine, L-R is Marion Boatwright on fiddle, Troy Harrison on banjo, Craig Bannerman on upright bass.
Crooked Pine is a well known old time band based in WNC who play traditional and original music. They will be on This Old Porch to perform and to talk about the nations oldest folk festival coming up soon.  Founded by Baucom Lamar Lunsford in 1927, the 90th Annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival takes place at AB TECH August 3, 4, 5, 2017. 

Marion Boatwright plays fiddle, banjo, guitar, and sings. Troy Harrison adds vocals, banjo, guitar and mandolin to the Crooked Pine sound while Craig Bannerman sings and plays stand-up bass.  They are an active and evolving musical influence in the region.

