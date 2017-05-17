‘Craft for Causes’ and Tedeschi Trucks Band Tap Craft Brews for Wheels of Soul Tour 2017

Grammy-Winning Band’s Summer Tour Collaboration to benefit Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation

Craft For Causes, a non-profit dedicated to bringing together the booming craft brew industry with live music in support of charitable causes, today announced its first full-scale, national initiative. This summer, Tedeschi Trucks Band will roll its Wheels of Soul tour into 20 cities across America including a stop at Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh on July 14 and Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 16 . Craft For Causes has involved 41 of the nation’s craft beer makers to develop some creative cool brews especially for the hotly-anticipated shows.

In the month preceding the Wheels of Soul date, Raleigh Brewing, Crank Arm Brewing, and Bond Brothers in Raleigh as well as NoDa Brewing in Charlotte and Hi-Wire Brewing in Asheville will feature a limited-edition beer in their tap rooms specifically themed for TTB’s annual summer run.

Raleigh Brewing, Crank Arm Brewing, Bond Brothers, NoDa Brewing, and Hi-Wire Brewing will assist in ​fundraising and promotion of the special brews contributing to the charitable efforts of the collaboration with the goal of providing musical instruments for underprivileged youth in each host city.

Craft for Causes founder John Nichols is thrilled to spotlight this potential lasting philanthropic alliance between the band, brewers, and their community. “We’re excited to announce this during American Craft Beer Week,” said Nichols. “I wanted to create something where everybody wins, and we will leave behind, literally, a trail of musical instruments for children in these cities.”

Modeled after the PGA’s similar event/host charity partnerships, Nichols hatched the idea during last year’s Wheels of Soul tour, inspired by tour-themed concoctions from Marble Brewery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This year’s unique collaboration aims to raise $100,000 which will benefit a charity that Tedeschi Trucks Band has supported in different ways over the years, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation (MHOF). The national non-profit organization donates high-quality musical instruments to deserving under-funded music programs in schools across the country.

This third annual edition of Wheels of Soul will feature the Grammy-winning rock-and-soul powerhouse, Tedeschi Trucks Band, joined by guests The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna. For a complete list of participating breweries, date and times for brewery tap parties, and more information about Craft For Causes, visit http://craftforcauses.org

For tickets to see Wheels of Soul with Tedeschi Trucks Band and guests The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna at Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh on July 14 and Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 16 go to livenation.com.

VISIT ONLINE:

Craft For Causes: craftforcauses.org

Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation: www.mhopus.org

Tedeschi Trucks Band: www.tedeschitrucksband.com